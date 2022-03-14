Alia Bhatt's birthday vacay with Shaheen Bhatt is all about 'happy' faces; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is making headlines on both personal and professional fronts these days. On the professional front, the Student of The Year actress is basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi which marked her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the other hand, Alia, who is turning 29 tomorrow, is currently on a vacation with sister Shaheen Bhatt to celebrate her birthday. Reportedly, the divas have opted for a quick getaway for the celebrations. In fact, the Bhatt sisters are also giving glimpses of their vacation on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia had shared a pic of her morning view which featured Shaheen Bhatt enjoying swimming while the Raazi actress was relishing her morning coffee. On the other hand, Shaheen also shared a beautiful pic of Alia wherein the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was dressed in all black attire and wore trendy glasses. The pic was captioned as, “As you can see we’re very happy to be on holiday”. Later, she also uploaded a cute selfie with Alia which was all about sibling love and happy faces. Clearly, Alia is enjoying her time with her sister on her birthday vacation.

Take a look at pics from Alia Bhatt’s birthday vacation:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is now gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.