Alia Bhatt’s book has sweetest dedication to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha: ‘This, and everything I do…’

Alia Bhatt embraced parenthood in 2022 when she welcomed her first child, Raha, with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The bonding between the mother-daughter duo has been seen on many occasions, with them winning the hearts of fans.

Recently, on June 16, Alia launched her children’s book, which has a connection to Raha. The actress had an extremely sweet dedication for her little one.

Alia Bhatt’s dedication to daughter Raha in her book will melt your hearts

A social media user shared a snapshot from Alia Bhatt’s recently launched book, which contained a dedication to her daughter Raha Kapoor. The note read, “To my baby girl, Raha. This, and everything I do, is all for you (red heart).”

Fans were in awe of Alia’s love for her daughter and showcased their admiration in the quotes and replies of the tweet. One person said, “‘to my baby girl raha’” crying,” while another wrote, “Alia as a mom has my whole heart.” A user exclaimed, “Shut up this is the cutest thing ever.”

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir didn’t reveal Raha’s face to the public for some time after her birth in order to keep privacy. She made her first appearance on Christmas 2023 and immediately took over the internet. Alia has also shared a few glimpses of her daughter on her Instagram account.

The trio was in Europe a few weeks ago to enjoy the cruise pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has concluded filming for her upcoming movie Jigra alongside actor Vedang Raina. The action thriller is slated to release in theaters on October 11, during the Dussehra weekend. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia is also preparing for her YRF Spy Universe movie, in which she will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh. Then, the actress will move on to her second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic Love & War is scheduled to hit the silver screen on Christmas 2025, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

