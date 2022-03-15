Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra first look as Isha unveiled on her birthday; WATCH her with Ranbir Kapoor in Part One

Alia Bhatt is all over the news today courtesy of her birthday. The actress has turned 29 today and she has been inundated with best wishes from friends, fans and family on social media. Interestingly, on her big day, Alia’s massive fan following has also got a big surprise as Ayan Mukerji has finally unveiled her first look from the much talked about Brahmastra. The actress will be seen playing the role of Isha in the movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor marking their first collaboration on the big screen.

The 31-second teaser gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha. She looked bubbly, chirpy, glamorous, fearless and determined and has certainly left the audience wanting more. Interestingly, this first look video of Alia also had a glimpse of Ranbir wherein the diva was seen holding him close to her. Sharing the post, Ayan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie! Love. Light. Fire. Go! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra”. Alia also shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha. Ayan, my wonder boy, I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra”.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides, Alia will also be in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

