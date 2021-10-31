Alia Bhatt's breezy Sunday look is a winner; Don't miss Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 ring.

Looks like Alia Bhatt truly believes that Sunday is for chilling! Alia, who usually shares little on social media through the week, makes sure to give a glimpse of her Sunday on the weekend. This week, she did exactly that, as she posted a photo from a leisurely break that she has presumably taken amid her hectic shoot schedule.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt dropped a rather aesthetic photo which was stunningly shot. In the picture, Alia can be seen wearing denim shorts and a green crop top while flaunting her washboard abs. Not just that, the breezy look was a total winner as the clear blue sky made for the perfect backdrop of the photo.

In the photo, Alia was seen holding a leaf and the perfect capture hid her face. However, we couldn't help but notice boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 ring. Alia wore the piece of jewellery on her ring finger as she held the leaf. She captioned the picture saying, "the little things."

Take a look at Alia's aesthetic photo for the gram:

Just a few days ago, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she was leaving the city. In the last one week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours have gained momentum.

According to Deccan Chronicle, RK and Alia have cleared their dates in December, so that they can focus on their wedding. Pinkvilla reached out to Randhir Kapoor to seek some clarity on this news, and here’s what the Brahmastra actor’s uncle had to say. “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” Randhir Kapoor said.

ALSO READ: Inside Star Homes: Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor; 5 celeb apartments designed by Gauri Khan