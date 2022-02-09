Alia Bhatt's cat Edward joins her for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions as actress stuns in a saree.

Alia Bhatt is a pet lover and there are no two ways about it. From her own cat Edward to spending time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, Alia Bhatt makes sure to make her furry friends super special. On Wednesday, Alia's cat Edward joined her for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions and the actress twinned with him.

Edward, who has a white furry coat, matched Alia as the actress wore a breezy white saree with green floral detailing. Just like her previous promotional looks, Alia once again chose fresh roses as her hair accessory but this time around opted for pink roses. With unmissable earrings and a ring, Alia looked elegant in her promotional look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "thoda pyaar thoda promotions #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas 25th February." Take a look:

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will finally be hitting theatres on 25 February after multiple delays due to the pandemic. It will also premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival as well as release in Telugu on 25 February.

The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will also star Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari.

