Alia Bhatt's childhood photos with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan & sisters is the cutest thing on the internet

Alia Bhatt's photos with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and her sisters have been doing the rounds and well, these are the finest lot of her childhood clicks. Check them out here.

Celebrity childhood photos are always endearing and one cannot get enough of them because why not! Fans love seeing new photos of actors and they go gushing every time there are unseen clicks that they come across. And as it turns out today, we have some photos of along with her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt as well as her sisters. These childhood clicks are obviously precious and one cannot begin to fathom how memorable these days are for everyone.

We came across a bunch of photos of Alia and we definitely can't get over the fact as to how adorable she looks. The photos are from different times of her childhood and they all look as cute as it gets. While she is posing with her mother and sisters in some, there is this photo of her as a tiny tot, sitting on something while her daddy dearest is holding onto her. The photo where Shaheen Bhatt is holding onto her is just as cute as all others, and we wonder how nostalgic would Alia feel about seeing some of these.

Check out Alia Bhatt's childhood photos here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra, co-starring seems to have gone on the backburner once again due to the ongoing lockdown. Apart from that, we will also see her in multiple other projects, including Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, and RRR.

Credits :Instagram

