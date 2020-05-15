  1. Home
Alia Bhatt's childhood photos with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan & sisters is the cutest thing on the internet

Alia Bhatt's photos with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and her sisters have been doing the rounds and well, these are the finest lot of her childhood clicks. Check them out here.
99405 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 01:36 pm
Celebrity childhood photos are always endearing and one cannot get enough of them because why not! Fans love seeing new photos of actors and they go gushing every time there are unseen clicks that they come across. And as it turns out today, we have some photos of Alia Bhatt along with her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt as well as her sisters. These childhood clicks are obviously precious and one cannot begin to fathom how memorable these days are for everyone.

We came across a bunch of photos of Alia and we definitely can't get over the fact as to how adorable she looks. The photos are from different times of her childhood and they all look as cute as it gets. While she is posing with her mother and sisters in some, there is this photo of her as a tiny tot, sitting on something while her daddy dearest is holding onto her. The photo where Shaheen Bhatt is holding onto her is just as cute as all others, and we wonder how nostalgic would Alia feel about seeing some of these.

Check out Alia Bhatt's childhood photos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor seems to have gone on the backburner once again due to the ongoing lockdown. Apart from that, we will also see her in multiple other projects, including Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, and RRR.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Alia looked cute with sidharth

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She is a born cutiee pie. Will remain so throughout. God bless her.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She looks better now as a baby she looked Chinese.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She looked more cute as a kid

Anonymous 6 hours ago

She became Ugly

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Hahah u r so bothered , maybe u r Alia ;)

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shut up

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shut up

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shut up Alia

Anonymous 6 hours ago

You shut up aunty

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Aunty u shut up first plz

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Alia get lost ;)

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shut up

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Shut up

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Cutueeee.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

She used to look really cute in childhood. But gown up alia is not a good girl. She cheated and left sidharth for ranbir and also cheated her bff Katrina.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Sidharth is still single if he cheated alia than she would have shouted it from rooftop to destroy his career and of the women with whom he cheated. But fact is Sid is still single and he was very much in love with alia that's why he is still waiting for her to comeback. But he won't get a chance to speak because his career is going through a down phase and he can't piss bollywood mafias like karan johar, kapoors and bhatts. But Karma is abi**h and it will surely comeback. Just wait and watch.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Are u sure that she cheated Ranbir not the other way round. I'm not talking side of anyone but do remember every story has not just 2 or 3 phases but many, the differ person to person. Don't comment without knowing anything,it may act as someone's pain.

