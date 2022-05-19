Alia Bhatt's co-star Gal Gadot sends best wishes as she heads to shoot for Heart Of Stone

After dominating the Indian box office, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in Hollywood with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan. Earlier today, the Student Of The Year actress shared a post on her Instagram handle informing her fans that she was jetting off for the shoot of her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut.

On Thursday, Alia shared a selfie from her car and wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkk." In the photo, the Raazi star is seen looking alluring as she donned a black and white top. For accessories, she added golden hoop earrings and left her hair open. Soon after, Alia's friends like Arjun Kapoor, Akanksha Ranjan, Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, and others wished her luck in the comments section. Her co-star Gal Gadot also reacted to Alia’s post and simply added raising hands and a red heart emoji.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:

Talking about the movie Heart of Stone, the American spy drama is helmed by Tom Harper, produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

Apart from this, Alia has many interesting films in her pipeline. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra which will also feature her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 9 September 2022.

Next, she will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. The Udta Punjab actress will also star and producer in the black comedy Darlings, and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

