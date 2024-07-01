Alia Bhatt's co-star Shantanu Maheshwari feels 'people see him in different light' after Gangubai Kathiawadi; says industry notices him

Shantanu Maheshwari made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shantanu was paired with Alia Bhatt in the 2022 biographical crime drama film. The actor is now gearing up for Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Shantanu recently spoke about how Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi boosted his career.

Shantanu Maheshwari talks about receiving validation

In a new interview with India Today, Shantanu Maheshwari opened up about how Gangubai Kathiawadi helped his career trajectory prosper after starring in the 2022 movie.

"The awareness that I can act, someone like Sanjay Leela Bhansali has picked me up, so there is a kind of validation which the industry gets," Shantanu said.

Shantanu says he is happy with the change in his performance

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor further shared how he is being noticed after his work in Bhansali's 2022 magnum opus.

"The industry notices I have done a project with a big director, which has clicked with the audience also. So, definitely, that has happened. In the projects that have been offered, people see me in a different light. So there is a big change," he added.

Talking about the change in his performance, Shantanu said that now there is a lot of difference in his acting. The actor further shared that he used to be a "different performer" before he bagged Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The 33-year-old actor said that he is happy being a different performer.

Shantanu Maheshwari is excited about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Shantanu Maheshwari is quite excited for his next release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shantanu shared that he wants to keep challenging himself while exploring his roles.

The actor further shared that he wants to perform different characters and "bring something new to the table."

Shantanu said that he hopes that people enjoy watching it.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is scheduled to hit the screens on July 5 this year. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar. The story of this romantic thriller revolves around Krishna and Vasudha, who reunite after more than two decades. Their love story spans from 2000 to 2023 as they navigate their relationship and get separated during this time.

Shantanu is playing the role of a younger version of Ajay Devgn's character, Krishna, in the upcoming film. Saiee is cast opposite him as the younger version of Tabu's role as Vasudha.

It marks the comeback of director Neeraj Pandey after the release of his 2018 film Aiyaary.

Shantanu Maheshwari's work front

Apart from being an actor, Shantanu Maheshwari is also a choreographer, dancer, and host. He made his television debut with Dil Dosti Dance, a dance-based fiction show, in 2011. In the show, Shantanu played the role of Swayam Shekhawat, which turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

He participated in reality TV shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, Nach Baliye Season 9, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9.

Shantanu bagged a small role in Alia Bhatt's 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the movie, he was cast as Afsaan Badr-ur-Razzaq, a tailor from Calcutta. His brief on-screen romance with Alia's character was well-received by the audience.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was based on a book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

