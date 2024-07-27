Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt calls himself an ‘extinct volcano’ for THIS reason; admits he is ‘outdated’

Mahesh Bhatt, a well-known personality in the Indian film industry, has left a lasting impact with his thought-provoking and sometimes controversial movies. Renowned for his unique storytelling and skill in delving into intricate human emotions, Bhatt has directed and produced many iconic films that have deeply connected with viewers.

From the raw intensity of Aashiqui to the bold narratives of Jism, his body of work is characterized by its unflinching realism and exploration of taboo subjects. However, in a recent revelation, Bhatt admitted that he is 'outdated' and he will not be returning to the director's chair, bringing an end to an era of groundbreaking cinema.

Mahesh Bhatt says he won’t return to direction after Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2

During a recent conversation with Indian Express, the Raaz director was asked if he plans to make more movies. He responded that many things had changed within him. He described this period as a new age and a vibrant dawn, calling it the most gratifying phase of his life.

Bhatt explained that he now finds fulfillment in mentoring filmmakers rather than creating films himself.

He expressed that nothing is more gratifying than nurturing people, mentioning Vikram Bhatt as a true protégé who has provided him with a metaphorical space under a Banyan tree, where he can offer others the courage to look inward.

Bhatt referred to himself as an ‘extinct volcano’ with a wealth of knowledge and information but lacking the desire to leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

He acknowledged that those who succeed in the industry possess an insatiable thirst to make their mark, a quality he sees in Vikram and Avika, but not in himself, admitting that he considers himself "outdated and a has-been".

Mahesh Bhatt reveals the reason behind the death of Vishesh Films genre

Bhatt shared that Vikram spearheaded a unique space in filmmaking, with Pooja Bhatt also contributing through her film Jism, which combined his angst and her style. They discovered a low-cost, high-concept approach with great music, focusing on good actors instead of stars, believing that ultimately, the film's quality mattered most.

Bhatt emphasized their aim was to make films without relying on stars, a strategy that succeeded until actors like Emraan Hashmi became stars. This shift led to market demands for star access, causing them to compromise, which Bhatt identified as a significant pitfall.

