Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘best father ever’; latter reacts ‘Sasur ji se pass hogaya’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a prominent couple in Bollywood, got married last year after being in a relationship for a while. A year back, they became parents to their first child, a daughter named Raha. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor who was promoting his upcoming film Animal alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna on Indian Idol season 14, received a special video message from his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt. In the message, Bhatt praised Kapoor as the “world's best father”.

Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor “world’s best father”

In the special video, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that Alia, whom he considers a miracle, believes Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors in the country. However, he personally believes that when Ranbir sees their daughter Raha, the expression in his eyes is something he wishes others could witness. He said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha (Ranbir and Alia’s daughter), I wish you could see his eyes at that time.”

Mahesh Bhatt further recalled what Ranbir’s mother Neetu says about his love for his daughter and shared, “His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.’” He concluded saying he is proud of him. He said, “I’m proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

Ranbir became emotional hearing his father-in-law's words and expressed that Mahesh Bhatt has never directly conveyed such sentiments to him before. So, he extended his gratitude to the show for providing this moment to him. He added, “Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main (I have been passed by my father-in-law).”

On the show, Ranbir was asked about the songs he sings for his daughter. He replied, there are two songs. One is an English song that's a bit annoying, Baby Shark Do Do Do Do, and the other is Lalla Lalla Lori.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the main role in the film Animal, centered around the strained relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the primary female role as Geethanjali, the wife of the lead character.

The film Animal is supported by T-Series, led by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Cine1 Studios, headed by Murad Khetani, and Bhadrakali Pictures, helmed by Pranay Reddy Vanga. The movie is scheduled for release on December 1st this year.

