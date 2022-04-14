Alia Bhatt's dad Mahesh Bhatt flaunts his love for Ranbir Kapoor, gets his name written in his Mehendi; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The couple had tied the knot today in presence of their loved ones. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding festivities had begun on April 13 with a Mehendi ceremony and celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc were seen attending the ceremony. Amid this, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt made the headlines for his adorable gesture for his son-in-law Ranbir during the Mehendi ceremony.

Wondering what it could be? Well, the ace filmmaker had got Ranbir’s name written on his hand with mehendi. This gesture came to light when Mahesh Bhatt was seen waving at the paps while leaving the venue. Clearly, the proud dad didn’t miss out on a chance to flaunt his love for his son-in-law. Meanwhile, celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, etc had also given a glimpse of their mehendi pics post the ceremony. Interestingly, the veteran actress had got Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her hand with mehendi.

Check out Mahesh Bhatt’s video here:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the couple reportedly found love in each while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. To note, the movie will mark their first onscreen collaboration. The couple had tied the knot after dating each other for five years and will reportedly be hosting a grand wedding reception for their friends from the industry on April 17 in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace.

Also Read: FIRST PICS of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as husband and wife OUT; Newlyweds seal it with a passionate kiss