Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt reveals why he doesn’t react to social media trolls: ‘My silence is out of…’

Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt is a veteran and profound filmmaker in Bollywood. He has entertained audiences with a variety of genres through his films. Apart from this, he is also known for speaking his heart out without mincing his words. He has never shied away from putting forth his viewpoint on personal, political, and social topics. In a recent conversation, the Sadak 2 director talked about his indifference towards trolls on the internet.

Mahesh Bhatt on maintaining silence on social media trolls

While speaking with Zoom recently, Mahesh Bhatt was asked about the reason behind him not reacting to the trolling that he and his children are subjected to at times. In response to this, the filmmaker stated that his silence comes from a place of strength and not weakness.

He said, “There is a line by Lord Krishna, ‘Inaction is action.’ When I chose not to act, that was action. So, the trolls out there or my adversaries knew that I came from strength, did not come from cowardice. I was not a petrified man."

Mahesh Bhatt on social media trolls subjected towards his children

The legendary filmmaker further added that he didn’t want to be consumed by a "manufactured narrative" and he had nothing to "protect." He expressed his belief, stating that his children can take care of themselves, just like he took care of himself. However, if there is any need, he would be there around them like a "firewall" and one will have to face him before his kids.

"So, my silence is out of choice, not some kind of timidity, fear of consequences. What consequences? The virtual world seems to become more valuable than the real world. I don't subscribe to that", he said. On a concluding note, he mentioned that the "real relationship" is to "cry openly in front of the camera" and that is his view of living life at the arena.

About Mahesh Bhatt's filmography

Mahesh Bhatt is known for directing path-breaking movies like Arth, Saaransh, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke. His last directorial was Sadak 2, released in 2020.

He has also been responsible for backing successful films like Raaz, Murder, Zeher, Kalyug, Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Jannat, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and many more.

