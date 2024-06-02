Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's PIC from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding goes VIRAL

From May 29 to June 1, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand cruise pre-wedding took place from Italy to France, and several celebrities were in attendance.

A new picture of Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor from the event surfaced just a while ago on the internet.

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

A fan page of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha Kapoor named Raha Coconut Tree shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo gracing the cruise pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the picture, we can see Alia adorably holding her munchkin in her arms while the latter has a sweet smile on her face as she is having an ice cream.

Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned it, "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating icecream."

Have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor feeds Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding celebrations

A video shared on Instagram shows the rumored lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya surrounded by several attendees enjoying their food from the same plate. The Mili actress was seen lovingly feeding her rumored beau. The two were also seen indulging in happy conversation with one of their friends.

Several clips also showcased Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others enjoying the grand pre-wedding event.

Katy Perry, Shakira, Backstreet Boys, Guru Randhawa, and many others performed at the event, and their videos went viral on social media. Speaking more about the cruise pre-wedding, it explored sights of Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation revealed

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding invitation card went viral on social media. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. They will also have a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. These events will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre.