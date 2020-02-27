Alia Bhatt's dolled up picture with her best friend makes us wish the wedding season was here; Check it out

We just stumbled upon an old picture of Alia Bhatt where the actress is seen posing with her best friend Devika Advani. Alia wore a pretty golden lehenga embellished with silver embroidery and we wish the wedding season was here!

is currently counted as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. The young starlet made her way into the filmy industry with 's Student of The Year. Featuring in films like Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gully Boy, she removed the nepotism tag upon her and established herself as a skilled performer. Alia Bhatt is indeed a bona fide actress but she is also a style icon in today's time. Be it pretty westerns, cool casuals or elegant ethnic wear, Alia slays in every outfit!

We just stumbled upon an old picture where Alia is seen posing with her best friend Devika Advani. Dressed in golden traditional outfits, the two are nothing less than best friend goals! Seeing Alia's dolled up picture with her BFF, we can't wait for the wedding season to begin! Alia is wearing a pretty golden lehenga embellished with silver embroidery and a pair of statement earrings. On the other hand, her BFF is seen in a gold and blue ensemble featuring heavy embroidery.

Check it out:

i need a friend like alia bhatt please @ god that's all i want in my entire fooking life pic.twitter.com/GXyqsw3bs3 — :') (@rosesforbaelia) February 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen with beau in Brahmastra. She will also be playing a pivotal role in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. The actress is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. It seems like a busy year for Alia as the Gully Boy actress has got 4 films in her kitty.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: Disha Patani to Shraddha Kapoor, 5 times the Brahmastra star's style collided with other stars

Credits :Twitter

Read More