Alia Bhatt’s emotional launch was Student Of The Year but her professional launch was Highway, says Karan Johar: 'I never predicted...'

Karan Johar launched three ace Bollywood actors—Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt—with his 2012 romantic comedy film Student of the Year.

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently sat down for an interview with the YouTube channel Game Changers. While talking about Alia Bhatt in his film Student of the Year, the director stated that he always knew she would become a star. However, he never anticipated that she would be such a brilliant actress.

“I always thought Alia would be a star, but I never predicted she would be such an actress,” KJo stated, adding that while SOTY was her emotional launch, her professional launch, according to him, was Highway.

In the same interview, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director was asked if he had ever placed a big bet on debutantes Sidharth Malhotra , Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt. Responding to the question, the filmmaker shared that Varun and Sidharth had worked with him as assistants on Shah Rukh Khan ’s My Name Is Khan. Additionally, he revealed that he first saw Alia when she came to his office straight from school.

When he launched the three stars, he instructed his team to treat them like megastars. Explaining the reason behind this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director stated that by giving them that confidence, they would face the cameras like superstars. On the other hand, if they were treated like newcomers, they would deliver performances like amateurs.

KJo was quick to clarify that he wasn’t spoiling them but rather hyping them up so that, when they faced the cameras, they would perform like big movie stars. Recalling the time when he conducted a 12-day workshop with the three actors in his empty apartment, the director-producer shared that he focused on making them comfortable and being their friend so they wouldn't see him solely as their director.

