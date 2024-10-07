Alia Bhatt’s exercise regime had to be engaging during her pregnancy due to THIS problem, reveals Yasmin; opens up on Katrina Kaif’s routine before Chikni Chameli

Bollywood actors and actresses are deeply committed to their health and fitness to look perfect on-screen. In a recent conversation, Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala revealed how she customized interesting training plans for Alia Bhatt during her pregnancy with Raha due to her short attention span. Additionally, she recalled training Katrina Kaif before the shoot of her song Chikni Chameli, as the actress didn’t want any visible fat during the performance.

Yasmin Karachiwala has worked with many leading Bollywood actresses, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. She recently sat down for a conversation with nutritionist Ryan Fernando on his YouTube channel and shared insights into her journey of learning and working to train pregnant women over time.

Referring to her experience of training Alia Bhatt, Yasmin mentioned that it was an enjoyable process. Alia approached her while she was pregnant and expressed her desire to exercise daily. However, Yasmin had to create a custom plan for Alia to keep her engaged, as the Jigra actress has a short attention span.

Yasmin elaborated on how she personalized Alia's workout during her pregnancy, ensuring that it was interesting and varied. She explained, "I had to keep her routines engaging since Alia has a short attention span—if I give her 20 repetitions, I've lost her by the eighth one. Her workouts need to be crisp and varied to keep her focused." Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

The Pilates trainer also discussed how actresses are often conscious of their appearance due to trolling and other external pressures. She cited another example, recalling how Katrina Kaif was determined to look flawless before filming her popular dance number Chikni Chameli. Yasmin humorously mentioned that Katrina jokingly "threatened" her, saying, "When Katrina had to do the Chikni Chameli dance, she was performing these vigorous dance movements where no fat could jiggle, and she said, 'If anything jiggles, I'll go on national TV and say you're not a good instructor.'"

As a result, Yasmin created a custom plan for Katrina to ensure that she achieved her desired look. She also commented on how actors are frequently trolled for various reasons, often related to their appearance. Katrina's dance number Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, became an instant hit and remains beloved by audiences even today.

