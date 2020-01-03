Alia Bhatt's expression in this photo with Shaheen Bhatt is the permafrown that comes with siblings; Check Out

Shaheen Bhatt shared a new photo with sister Alia Bhatt and well, her expression is pure gold. Check it out.

Shaheen Bhatt and sister sure keep sharing photos with and of each other on social media. More often than not, we get a glimpse of Alia and her whereabouts from Shaheen's social media for times that they are together, and well, it sure is a treat to see her going out and about, just doing her own things. And well, yesterday, we came across yet another of Alia's funny face photos, and we can't help but laugh.

In the photo Shaheen shared, we can see Alia holding onto Shaheen as she hugs her from behind, however, that frown of hers is something that seems to be the permanent something as far as her resting stressed face is concerned. The photo Shaheen Shared is one from an event they attended together, and while they shared some photos back then, looks like this one was hidden for a special occasion.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's photo here:

On the work front, Alia has kickstarted the shoot for the upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and in fact, she shared about the same on social media. Currently, she is vacationing with beau and best bud Ayan Mukerji.

Credits :Instagram

