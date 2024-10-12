Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘felt like a Martin Scorsese film’ to Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'It was different than anything I'd seen'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands out as one of India’s most visionary filmmakers, and now, Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has lauded his latest masterpiece, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt. Gordon-Levitt expressed that it ‘felt like a Martin Scorsese film’, and added, “It was different than really anything I'd seen, because it was this very heavy, distinguished drama.”

Renowned for his performances in Inception and 500 Days of Summer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt expressed his fascination with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Currently in India for the IFP season 14, hosted by Rajkummar Rao, the American actor shared that the film left him 'eager to learn more about Indian cinema,' and described the experience of watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece as akin to immersing himself in a Martin Scorsese film as per Hindustan Times.

He said, “It was different than really anything I'd seen, because it was this very heavy, distinguished drama that felt almost like a Scorsese movie at times." He added that he was particularly taken by the beautiful musical sequences, which he found to be genuine and well-crafted, leaving him completely enchanted by the entire experience.

Joseph described the film as heartfelt and admitted that it left him completely charmed. He expressed a strong desire to delve deeper into Indian cinema, noting that his appreciation for the local culture played a significant role in his visit. He felt a deep passion for the cinematic art form in India and expressed his eagerness to create a film in this vibrant setting.

For those unfamiliar, Martin Scorsese is a renowned American director celebrated for his profound impact on the film industry. His legendary works, such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, and The Irishman, delve into intricate themes of morality and the human condition, cementing his reputation as a true master of cinema.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt portrays a Gujarati woman whose life takes a tragic turn when she is compelled into s*x work. Over the years, she transforms into a formidable matriarch of Bombay's Kamathipura red-light district. Alia skillfully depicts Gangubai at different stages of her life, delivering a powerful performance that earned her multiple accolades, including the National Award for Best Actress.

This marks Joseph Gordon-Levitt's first visit to India. A multi-talented actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, he is best known for his performances in 10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days of Summer, and Inception. Recently, he appeared in Killer Heat, portraying Nick Bali. Joseph also has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including K Troop, Wingmen, and Nobody Nothing Nowhere.

