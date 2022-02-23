Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate from CBFC after 4 major changes.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role is just days away from release and the film has received its official clearance. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA certificate after four major cuts were recommended. As per reports, makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi agreed to make cuts in the original film.

Without divulging details, a Bollywood Hungama report revealed that a 17-second-long dialogue and visuals were removed. Another cut was replacing an abusive word, whereas former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's conversation with Gangubai was also removed from the film. That's not all, a 43-second long dialogue with visuals of the late PM "embedding a rose on Gangubai’s shoulder" has also been modified, the report stated.

For the unversed, SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around the story of the madam of a brothel who rose to power in the streets of Mumbai and fought for equality of the sex worker community. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film's songs have already created ample buzz on social media and Alia Bhatt has also gone all out to promote the film. After its world premiere at Berlinale in Germany, Alia visited Kolkata and New Delhi to promote the film and its songs last week. The film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, 25 February.

