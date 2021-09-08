Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ram Charan's RRR & John's Attack to release in theatres, clarify makers

It seems to be a good time for Bollywood and all the movie buffs. Here is a piece of great news coming in from the industry with regards to the release of certain films in the theatres. A recent statement of Pen Studios confirms that three major films, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack will release in the theatres. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios has denied rumours about these films being released on the OTT platforms and released a statement regarding the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle a Bollywood analyst shared the picture of the statement released by Pen Studios. In the statement it is written, “We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres. Dr. Jayantilal Gada Chairman & MD Pen Studios.” Sharing this statement, Taran Adarsh wrote, “'RRR', 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI', 'ATTACK' WILL RELEASE IN CINEMAS... #JayantilalGada of #PENStudios has denied rumours about #RRRMovie, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #Attack releasing on #OTT platforms... Will release in *cinemas*... OFFICIAL STATEMENT...”

Take a look:

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and it stars . RRR is a Pan India film starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR as leads. Alia Bhatt and will be seen in the film in pivotal roles too. Attack stars John Abraham as the leading man.

Anyway, the excitement around these films was quite high, but now after this confirmation, it looks like the wait of the fans has become even more difficult.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's mother passes away: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza & other celebs pay heartfelt condolences