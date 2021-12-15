Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to screen at 72nd Berlin International Film festival

The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Alia Bhatt in her Gangubai avatar in her latest Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, it seems like the wait is worth it since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is set to make its grand screening at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February and will have its world premiere at the festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been nominated for screening as part of Berlinale Special, a section of the festival devoted to showcasing exceptional cinema. The films chosen for this year's festival were the ones that were shot during the pandemic. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' has been a significant one for him as he marks 25 years in the industry with this highly anticipated project.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed that the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to his heart and he along with the team has given it all to make this dream possible. “We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival,” he added.

Pen Studios' producer Jayantilal Gada also expressed his views on the film's selection. He said that he believes in Mr. Bhansali and his craft and that it gives him great joy that their film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival “I am proud to associate with Mr.Bhansali. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It’s a story that will engage and appeal to global audiences,” he emphasized.

Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian of the Berlin International Film Festival also shared, “We are happy to premiere GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies.” He added that this time they presented the opportunity to a film that joins the usual craft in shaping camera movement and the choreography of bodies with a subject that is socially relevant, which is not only exclusive just for India. “From the very beginning we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances,” he concluded.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt and is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), is all set to hit the big screens on 18th February 2022.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt cracks up after the paparazzi address her as 'Gangubai' while clicking her photos