Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kriti Sanon's Mimi; know where you can watch National Award-winning movies

On August 24, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 were officially announced. Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt shared the Best Actress Award for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively. Allu Arjun was bestowed with the Best Actor Award for his hit film Pushpa: The Rise. He became the first Telugu actor to be given that award. R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was honored with the Best Film Award. Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards respectively.

After these wins, people are excited to visit or re-visit these movies. So here is a guide for you to where to watch all these award-winning movies on OTT platforms.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged five awards at the ceremony. These are Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Screenplay and Dialogues (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarsh Vashishtha, and Prakash Kapadia.), Best Editing (Bhansali) and Best Makeup (Preetishsheel Singh D'Souza). The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon plays the role of a dancer and a surrogate mother in Mimi. She bagged the Best Actress Award along with Alia. Pankaj Tripathi also won the Best Supporting Actor Award. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

Shershaah

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra as Army officer Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil war. Also starring Kiara Advani, this war drama won the Special Jury Award. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

RRR

Earlier this year, RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Nattu Nattu. It won six National Awards this year for Best Popular Film, Best Special Effects, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Background Score, Best Choreographer and Best Stunt Choreographer. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is directed by and stars R Madhavan. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. It is available on both Jio Cinema and Prime Video currently.

Chello Show (The Last Film Show)

Pan Nalin's Chello or The Last Film Show was India's official entry for the Oscars in 2021. It won the Award for Best Gujarati Film. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor Award for his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa The Rise. Devi Sri Prasad also won the National Award for Best Music Direction. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files focuses on the exodus of the Kashmiri pandits from the valley in the early 1990s. The movie won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration. Pallavi Joshi also bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award. It is available on Zee5.

Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal played the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The movie won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. It is available to watch on Prime Video.

