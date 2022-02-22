Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble; Kamathipura resident, MLA move HC against using area name in film

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:37 PM IST
   
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Kamathipura resident & MLA move HC for using area name in film
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Kamathipura resident & MLA move HC for using area name in film (Pic credit - Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
All eyes are on Alia Bhatt as she is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is on a promotion spree and can be seen doing it in full force. Recently, the film hit the headlines after Gangubai’s family was distressed with the portrayal of her as a 'prostitute' in the film. And now, yet another trouble seems to have knocked on the door of the filmmakers after Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and a resident of the Kamathipura area in South Mumbai approached the Bombay High Court against the use of the area’s name in the film. 

According to the latest reports in India Today, Amin Patel has sought the mention of Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi to be censored or deleted. A petition has been filed by the resident Shraddha Surve before a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday seeking an urgent hearing as the Alia Bhatt starrer is just a few days away from the release. Reportedly, the bench will hear the petition on Wednesday. Talking about the PIL filed by MLA Amin Patel, it was mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, which also said that they would hear the plea on Wednesday.

The petition said that if the movie is allowed to be released with the name Kamathipura, then it would cause harm and disrespect to the residents, especially women. There should be no reference to the name Kamathipura. “Let the name be changed to anything else Mayapuri or Mayanagari,” the plea said. Surve further in his petition revealed that not even 5 percent of the Kamathipura area is active in prostitution. The plea claims that Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an adverse effect on all the girl residents of Kamathipura and that all of them will be termed 'prostitutes'. 

