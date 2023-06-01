Alia Bhatt's granddad Narendranath Razdan passes away; Actress posts clip from his 92nd birthday with Ranbir

On Thursday afternoon, actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to inform fans that her grandfather Narendranath Razdan passed away. It was recently reported that he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and his health was critical. Due to this, Alia cancelled her trip to Abu Dhabi. Today, Soni Razdan's father breathed his last. Alia shared a heartwarming video from his 92nd birthday celebration that also featured Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away

In the video, Alia's grandfather is seen celebrating his 92nd birthday with family. Before cutting his birthday cake, Alia is heard asking him to make a wish. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen standing next to him and helping him blow the candles. Her granddad shared words of wisdom as he said, "Smile all the time."

Along with the video, Alia penned a heartfelt note as she mourned his loss. She revealed how he lived a full life. She also mentioned that he played with his great-granddaughter Raha. Her post read, "My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

Soon after she shared the post, Karan Johar and other friends from the industry were seen reacting to it. KJo commented, "Sending you a massive hug." Masaba Gupta wrote, "The best @aliaabhatt love you’ll." Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. Soni Razdan too shared a long note remembering her father.

She shared a smiling picture of him and wrote, "Daddy. Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again."