Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Razdan in critical condition; Actress cancels scheduled trip for award show

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan is currently in the hospital, and as per a report in ETimes, he is in a critical condition. Narendra Razdan is Soni Razdan’s father, and he is 95 years old. According to the report, Alia Bhatt was supposed to travel abroad for an award show, however, she has now cancelled her scheduled trip as her grandfather’s lung infection has worsened.

A source close to the Bhatt family informed ETimes that Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Razdan has been in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for quite some time now. He reportedly had a lung infection which got worse. The source informed the tabloid, “In the morning the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He's 95 and as of now he's in the sunset hours.”

The report also stated that Alia Bhatt turned back from the airport as she didn’t want to be at the award function while her grandfather was going through such a vulnerable time.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The first look posters of the film were released just two days ago, on KJo’s 51st birthday. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone.

