Alia Bhatt's grandfather turns 93: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor & more celebrate his birthday

Alia Bhatt's paternal grandfather and architect Narendra Nath Razdan is celebrating his 93rd birthday. The family shared heartwarming pictures from his birthday celebration.

's paternal grandfather and architect Narendra Nath Razdan is celebrating his 93rd birthday today. Earlier today, Neetu Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of him posing in a garden and penned a heartwarming note along with it. On his special day, the Bhatt family held a small get-together at their home and also shared a glimpse of the happy celebration for all their fans to see on social media. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her social media handle to share pictures from the bash.

In the pictures shared online, we can see the star celebrating his big day along with other family members including , Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir’s niece Samara Sahni as well. In the photos, we can see the family casting a wide smile as they pose together for the pictures. Along with the beautiful pictures, Riddhima also penned a heartfelt caption to summarize her emotions. She wrote, “With the birthday boy #93andfabulous” and tagged her family.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt wished her grandfather in the sweetest way possible today. She shared a major throwback picture of him as his younger self and also shared another selfie in which he can be seen next to Shaheen and Alia. Shaheen captioned the post as, “Happy 93rd birthday to my most favourite face in all this world”. The trio looked happier as ever as they smiled for the lovely photograph.

