Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot says she ‘felt connected’ with her in first meeting, here’s why

Alia Bhatt is fresh from the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Karan Johar. The movie is still making huge numbers at the box office but Alia has already jumped onto her next project. After establishing her position as a top actress in the Indian film industry, she is ready to showcase her talent in Hollywood films. Alia's debut American project Heart of Stone is releasing this week digitally. Her co-star from the film, Gal Gadot, has reflected on their off-screen camaraderie and also on Alia’s achievements.

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot on their bond

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actress Gal Gadot revealed about her connection with Alia and how she reminded her of her own early days in Hollywood. Gal said, “We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her. Also a lot of, if I can say, cut the bullsh*t attitude. She's always blunt. For me, as an Isareli, it's delightful. You get what you see.”

Gal Gadot on Alia Bhatt making an impact in Hollywood

The Wonder Woman actress was asked if she had any advice for Alia to make it big into Hollywood. Gal was confident that Alia is extremely capable of replicating the success she has achieved in India in American films as well. “I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her,” she added.

In Heart of Stone, Alia plays the role of the antagonist, hacker Keya Dhawan, who will battle against Gal’s Rachel Stone to acquire a dangerous weapon. The spy action thriller also stars actor Jamie Dornan and is helmed by director Tom Harper. It starts streaming on Netflix on August 11.

