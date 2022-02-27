Alia Bhatt's hilarious reply when asked about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: Nahi Batana Yaar

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi which has released in theatres across India and the globe. The actress promoted the film internationally as well as in different Indian cities. Throughout her promotional tour, Alia spoke in length about how she got into the skin of her character, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and innumerable questions on her impending wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

In one such interview, Alia revealed she was posed with the question and had a rather frustrating yet hilarious reply. Speaking to RJ Stutee, Alia was asked when she's planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia laughed and said, "There's nothing to say."

Recalling a similar question, Alia said that someone asked her, "Toh Alia bataiye, shaadi kab ho rahi hai?" Revealing her funny reply, Alia said, "Nahi batana.. nahi batana yaar," and laughed out loud.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating since 2017 and are likely to tie the knot this year. In an earlier interview, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that he would've already been married to Alia if it wasn't for the pandemic. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that Alia and Ranbir's new home is close to completion and they may soon get married. However, we are awaiting confirmation on their wedding plans.

