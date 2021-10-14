Alia Bhatt's HOT monochrome airport look is oozing 'Main Paida Hi Hot Hui Thi' vibes, see PICS

Alia Bhatt is one such actress who loves to travel and is often spotted at the airport. Well, the actress sure knows how to slay and make a statement with her airport fashion every time. Be it a formal look, a casual or a super stylish one, Alia’s swag is unmissable always and the paps love to capture her in their lenses. The actress made it to the headlines yet again with her recent airport spotting as the Raazi actress returned to the city with her Mother. These airport pictures are proof that Alia and her fashion game is always on top.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a black tube top and black gym tights. She paired it with a white jacket. Alia tied her hair in one ponytail and wore a black mask to cover her face. Gold hoops, a black slip-on and a white tote bag in her hand completed her look. Alia looked stylish in this look. Miss Bhatt was accompanied by her mother and reportedly they were returning from London.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.

