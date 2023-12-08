Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh to Kareena Kapoor’s The Crew: 8 upcoming women-led films to watch out for

In the past few years, Bollywood has experienced a paradigm shift towards creating more women-centric films. This new era allowed audiences to witness some of the most powerful and heart-touching stories with women taking center stage. In the last few years, we saw several powerful female-centric films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Thappad, Darlings etc that were loved by the audience.

8 upcoming female-centric films we can’t wait to watch

There are a bunch of exciting women-led movies to look forward to. Here are some compelling women-led stories that will surely leave a deep imprint on your hearts!

1. Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh

From the very first look of Ulajh, audiences have been pumped up to watch Janhvi Kapoor headlining this patriotic thriller in a never-seen-before avatar. Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh features Janhvi Kapoor in a prominent role. The storyline of the film revolves around a young IFS officer who becomes embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh features a unique ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and powerhouse performers like Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Advertisement

2. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's The Crew

The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon took the internet by storm with their very first announcement. Well, who isn’t excited to watch The Divas from three different generations come together for a film like The Crew? Helmed by Rhea Kapoor, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, following the success of Veere Di Wedding.

3. Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan

With patriotic films carving out their own space in the industry, having Sara Ali Khan headline 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' touted to be an ode to the unsung freedom fighters, will definitely be a treat for sore eyes. Inspired by true events, the movie revolves around a college girl who becomes a part of the independence movement.

4. Alia Bhatt’s Jigra

Alia Bhatt never fails to surprise her fans. The announcement of Alia Bhatt joining Vasan Bala’s next, Jigra has kept audiences on their toes, eager to know more about the film. This film is a special one for Alia as she will be co-producing the film along with Dharma Productions.

5. Anushka Sharrma’s Chakda ‘Xpress

Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda 'Xpress is a biopic inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, the prolific Indian fast bowler. Since a young age, Jhulan had to encounter rampant politics and misogyny to realize her dream of playing for India. Jhulan stood against all odds and made her way into the history books as one of the greatest ever to play the sport.

6. Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa was announced two years ago with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie is about three friends taking a road and the adventure that follows. The story promises to be a healthy and true representation of female friendships through the strong female protagonists. While there are rumors that the film has been delayed due to changes in the cast, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Advertisement

7. Do Patti

Starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Do Patti is going to be a mystery thriller set in the hills of Northern India. The leading ladies will be at the center of a murder mystery and promises to be a suspense-packed flick.

Do Patti is the first film under Kriti Sanon’s production banner Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti announced the film in July this year, and wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monika, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!"

She further added, "Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8 years! Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films,” she wrote.

8. Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy Universe film

Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Aditya Chopra is expanding his YRF Spy Universe, and that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to headline a big-budget action entertainer. This will be YRF’s first female-led spy movie. Alia will be joined by Sharvari Wagh in this yet-untitled actioner, for which they will begin shooting in the first half of 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon will head to THESE locations next for The Crew, Read Deets