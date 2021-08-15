Alia Bhatt's message for Sidharth Malhotra after watching Shershaah: You were too too special yaa

Alia Bhatt's message for Sidharth Malhotra after watching Shershaah: You were too too special yaa.
It has been a few days since the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah and the team has received wide praise from all across India. From film critics to movie buffs, the film has been largely well received. Apart from fans and critics, the film was also massively appreciated by their co-stars.

One of them was Alia Bhatt who took to social media on Sunday and wrote a special message for her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. 

Looks like Siddharth and Kiara's war film Shershaah made Alia emotional. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, "This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And @kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really  just shine right through." 

She added, "Congratulations to the whole film and the entire cast! Such a lovely film." 

Check out Alia Bhatt's post for Shershaah below: 

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sidharth Malhotra also paid respects to Captain Vikram Batra whom he played onscreen. 

In New Delhi, the actor visited his memorial and wrote, "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. This. The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones… while at war! That’s the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter… I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes… with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he’ll go back to work, it’s lethal… he’s going to fight for his country… until his last breath. But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day." 

Comments
Anonymous : Jok papa asked her to post this cause of all the bad reviews. a typical dharma pr stunt
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : what's going on ALIA? is old rk sleeping?
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : rk alia are just doing publicity. but after rishiji death they were engaged but they are not in love with each other
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Good movie. I cried while watching a movie after a long time
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Sid got saved , Alia is no good for him .
REPLY 6 6 hours ago
Anonymous : they were not dating .alia was with him for attention and sid with her for stay in news
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Sid be careful this Alia who judge you before with her innocent face today she is trying to mend ways ...
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Aww..
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Is she so so sure that he is too too special. Get an education girl.
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : lol those compliments are so vague and forced. What is "too too special ya" and "my beautiful" to someone you have no personal relationship with and "shine thru" for an actor is unhelpful. This seems like an endorsement for the dharma productions rather than the film's merit or actors' for that matter.
REPLY 7 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Stay away from my Sid
REPLY 4 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia is good in playing her cards right.
REPLY 5 10 hours ago
Anonymous : But humko khelna nahi aata hai
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : they were never a couple and they say after break up they were couple. all made by Karan joher to stay Alia in news
REPLY 3 11 hours ago

