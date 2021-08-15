Alia Bhatt's message for Sidharth Malhotra after watching Shershaah: You were too too special yaa.

It has been a few days since the release of and Kiara Advani's Shershaah and the team has received wide praise from all across India. From film critics to movie buffs, the film has been largely well received. Apart from fans and critics, the film was also massively appreciated by their co-stars.

One of them was Alia Bhatt who took to social media on Sunday and wrote a special message for her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Looks like Siddharth and Kiara's war film Shershaah made Alia emotional. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, "This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And @kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really just shine right through."

She added, "Congratulations to the whole film and the entire cast! Such a lovely film."

Check out Alia Bhatt 's post for Shershaah below:

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sidharth Malhotra also paid respects to Captain Vikram Batra whom he played onscreen.

In New Delhi, the actor visited his memorial and wrote, "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. This. The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones… while at war! That’s the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter… I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes… with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he’ll go back to work, it’s lethal… he’s going to fight for his country… until his last breath. But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt drops some Sunday glam; Says 'you change the world by being yourself'