Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan backs Shaheen Bhatt's actions, says not enough is being done to prevent abuse

Shaheen and Alia Bhatt's mum Soni Razdan has backed her daughter for taking on this fight against online harassment and internet abusers.

Shaheen Bhatt's strong stand against internet abusers and online haters issuing rape threats has resounded with many netizens as well as her family and friends. If you're wondering what we're talking about, let us bring you up to date. In a strongly worded series of posts, 's sister Shaheen said she will not choose to ignore rape threats, harassment and hate messages on social media henceforth. Instead she will be blocking comments and messages as well as reporting it and taking legal action.

Now, Shaheen's mum Soni Razdaan has backed her daughter for taking on this fight. Sharing a screenshot of Shaheen's post, Soni addressed Instagram and wrote, "@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse."

Shaheen's half sister Pooja Bhatt also agreed with Soni and commented, "I completely agree. @instagram needs to have a good,hard look at their policies. The trolls who spew venom in the name of others need to be brought to book." In an explosive post, Shaheen had shared a screenshot of harassment messages and rape as well as death threats she has received in the past. She wrote, "I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full Stop."

