Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan drops cryptic note on cancel culture days after Ranbir Kapoor's lipstick comment

Alia Bhatt's recent years have been remarkable, witnessing achievements in both her personal and professional life. She tied the knot with long-time partner Ranbir Kapoor and became a mother in November. Simultaneously, her film career flourished with consecutive successes, including a National Film Award. Nonetheless, a comment Alia made about her husband's makeup preference triggered backlash online. In response, her mother Soni Razdan shared a cryptic note on cancel culture, seemingly alluding to the incident.

Soni Razdan posts cryptic note on cancel culture after Ranbir Kapoor’s lipstick comment

On Saturday, August 26, veteran actress Soni Razdan took to her Instagram Stories and posted a note on how cancel culture was becoming more and more absurd and that people were presuming to dictate others’ lives. She wrote, "What's seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture... People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives. And then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them. Funny times we live in." Have a look:

For the unversed, Alia had recently shared that her husband Ranbir had occasionally asked her to remove her lipstick as he liked the natural color of her lips. This statement received negative reactions from netizens. Now, there is speculation that Soni's message could also be referring to this incident.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

The Rockstar actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal. The action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 1. Ranbir also has the two parts of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Alia’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running successfully at the box office. It was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that the National award-winning actress will soon start shooting for her next film with director Vasan Bala, which is a prison break thriller. Furthermore, she will reunite with Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra which is reportedly set to go on floors next year. Additionally, Alia will also prep for her role in the action film that she is headlining for YRF’s spy universe.

