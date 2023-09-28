Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan’s birthday wish for ‘sweetest’ son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make the world…’

Today, September 28th, marks a truly remarkable day for the talented actor, Ranbir Kapoor. It is a day of dual celebration, as he turns 41, coinciding with the highly-anticipated release of the official teaser for his forthcoming film, Animal. Following a heartfelt birthday wish from his beloved wife, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir received yet another touching message from his mother-in-law, Soni Razdan. Check out her warm words for the birthday boy.

Soni Razdan pens sweet birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's mother-in-law, Soni Razdan, chose to express her warm wishes on Instagram Stories. She posted a delightful selfie along with him, capturing their radiant smiles. Accompanying this heartfelt photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest SIL #RanbirKapoor. You make the world a better place just by being in it… Have an amazing year love you loads (red heart emojis).” Have a look:

Alia Bhatt’s wish for husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's birthday message to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, was not just adorable but also filled with warmth. She took to Instagram earlier this morning to share a series of pictures, accompanied by a playful caption.

In the first picture, a blurry selfie with the night city view in the background, Alia planted a sweet kiss on Ranbir's cheek. Another shot featured the couple at a stadium, their backs to the camera. One particularly special photo showed Alia posing with an '8' sign, a number that holds deep significance for the couple. The post also included some close-ups of Ranbir, including one from their wedding. Another beautiful moment captured in a monochrome shot was from their Mehendi ceremony, with Ranbir's arm affectionately wrapped around Alia's shoulder, presumably showing off his bride her name in the mehendi on his hand.

In her heartfelt caption, Alia wrote “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical.”

Regarding Ranbir's professional endeavors, the teaser for his upcoming film Animal has received acclaim from eager viewers, who are excited to witness his portrayal of an unhinged character in this crime drama. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, and is set to hit theaters on December 1st.

