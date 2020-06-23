  1. Home
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan on nepotism debate: Those who have made it on their own will also have kids

Soni Razdan went on to write, "Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"
Mumbai
Among all the Bollywood celebrities who are being slammed amid the ongoing nepotism debates, Alia Bhatt also happens to be one of them. She is the daughter of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and has been subjected to a lot of flak on social media. Amid everything that is going on, Soni Razdan has also spoken about it and sided with the daughters and sons of stars in general. 

In a reply to a tweet from Hansal Mehta, she went on to question people who have been speaking about the debate, Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

Replying to the tweet from her, he also went on to mention how the idea behind this is publicity and to only target certain people. He wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.”

Check out Soni Razdan's tweet here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar limit comments on their Instagram posts amid nepotism debate

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Is Ranbir getting criticized ? No but why because he keeps getting so many favours but he entertains his audience. Only Nepo kids who are bad actors and snatches films and awards from outsiders are getting criticized like alia, annaya, sooraj etc.

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Your husband killed a talent

