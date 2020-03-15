Alia Bhatt's mum Soni Razdan pens heartfelt birthday note for actress, shares unseen childhood photos

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share adorable and unseen childhood photos of the actress and wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter. Check it out below.

celebrates her 27th birthday today and while friends and family dropped in to wish the actress at 12, her mother Soni Razdan was one of the first few people to take to social media to wish her. Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share adorable and unseen childhood photos of the actress and wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter. She wished the actress good health, to stay safe and time for her self to 'breathe and relax'. The photos show mum Soni striking a pose for the camera with an extremely chubby baby Alia.

Read Soni's sweet and loving note for Alia:

"Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama."

Check out baby Alia's pictures:

Credits :Instagram

