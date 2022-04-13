Alia Bhatt's Mumbai home covered entirely with lights as actress' wedding festivities with Ranbir Kapoor begin

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will start a brand new journey by the end of this week. The couple will be married and become husband and wife as they take the pheras in the presence of their family and close friends. On Wednesday, the festivities kicked off in Mumbai's Bandra at the actor's residence Vastu. While Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and Ranbir's aunts were seen arriving, Alia's home was also decorated with lights.

A few kilometers away from Ranbir's residence, Alia's residential building was also completely decked up with lights. The paparazzi snapped a picture of Alia's building on Wednesday afternoon. The residential decoration comes after the Kapoors family properties across the city were decorated at the beginning of this week.

The Kapoor family's RK House, RK Studios and even the under construction Krishna Raj Bungalow was decorated with yeloow and purple lights.

Take a look at Alia's residence covered in lights:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more