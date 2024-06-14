Alia Bhatt's new Deepfake video goes viral; upset fans express disappointment stating 'AI is getting dangerous'

The latest buzz on the internet revolves around a deepfake video featuring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. This AI-generated video has rapidly spread online, raising alarm among fans about the potential risks associated with deepfake technology. The video in question depicts a ‘Get ready with me’ (GRWM) segment.

For those unfamiliar, 'Get Ready with Me' (GRWM) is a popular trend where individuals showcase their 'getting ready' routine before attending a specific event.

Alia Bhatt's new deepfake video goes viral

The video, uploaded on Instagram by a user named Sameeksha Avtr, has garnered over 17 million views to date. In her Instagram bio, the user has written “All the videos made using AI for only entertainment purposes.” In the video, the deepfake portrays Alia Bhatt wearing a black kurta as she prepares herself. Throughout the clip, she is seen applying makeup and striking poses in front of the camera.

Fans express conern over this deepfake video

However, following the viral spread of the deepfake clip, fans of Alia Bhatt voiced their concerns about the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI).

One fan expressed, “I thought it’s Alia, then I watched carefully, and she is not Alia." Another commented, “AI is getting dangerous day by day.” A third remarked, “Relax guys it's AI generated." Another individual noted, "yar meine to socha alia bhatt hi h.” A user also commented, “I really hope you have consent for using the AI that uses real human faces.”

This isn’t the first time that a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt has gone viral. In May this year, another video circulated online, featuring Alia's face morphed into actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s body.

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

Recently, deepfake incidents have affected numerous actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan. Last year, Delhi Police uncovered four suspects responsible for circulating a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna. The clip depicted a woman named Zara Patel entering an elevator, with her face digitally manipulated to resemble Mandanna's.

