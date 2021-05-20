Alia Bhatt's old Instagram live session leaves fans believing beau Ranbir Kapoor accidentally sneaked in it

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been a popular couple since their relationship became official. Recently, a fan club of the Raazi actress shared a clip from her old Instagram session in which they claimed to spot Ranbir walking in the backdrop.

Fans of and are always on the lookout for their photos and clips either from sets of Brahmastra or when the couple heads out in the city. And now, it seems an old Instagram live session featuring Alia has caught the attention of all of her and Ranbir's fans for all the right reasons. Well, apparently, fans of both Ranbir and Alia believe that they saw the Sanju actor accidentally become a part of his ladylove's live session with a wildlife handle.

A fan club of the actress reposted the portion from the live session that was hosted by a Wildlife SOS handle where Alia was speaking about her involvement with animals and nature. While Alia spoke about elephants in the video shared by the fan club, we can see a reflection in the background. Fans believed it was Ranbir in a white tee with dark pants who was walking around the living area and accidentally getting filmed in Alia's live session on Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

Several fans lauded the fan club for spotting the Sanju actor in the background and commented on the video as well. A fan wrote, "Kids watching Alia, legends zooming screen and seeing R. K" Another wrote, "Ooo they both stay together." Another commented, "Aliaa got most beautiful love story."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown last year, Alia and Ranbir's video of walking back home with the latter's pets after workout sparked rumours that the couple was staying together amid the pandemic. Recently, Ranbir was in the news when after Cyclone Tauktae, the sight outside his under-construction house looked gloomy. The couple has been in the news since news of their relationship broke and since then, fans have been waiting to see them on the big screen together too. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

