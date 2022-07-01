Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable in new PICS from Portugal as she takes a walk in nature

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most special phase of her life these days. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year, is expecting her first child and her fans are over the moon. Alia has made the big announcement with a post on social media wherein she shared a pic from her scan. And now, the Raazi actress is once again making headlines as the mom-to-be has shared new pics from her Portugal visit.