Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine leases a Mumbai apartment for THIS whopping amount per month: REPORT
Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, recently rented a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood for a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh. Read on.
Alia Bhatt is one of those B-town stars who wears multiple hats. Apart from being an ace actress, she is also a doting mother to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. While fulfilling her work commitments, the diva also looks after her other entrepreneurial ventures and is a key decision-maker in her production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd. Now, reports suggest that her production house has rented a luxurious apartment in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 9 lakh per month. Read on!
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd., has leased an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood for Rs 9 lakh as monthly rent. As per the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the said apartment is on the 6th floor of the Vastu Building on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra’s Pali Hill area.
The documents with IndexTap.com further state that one Narendra Shetty has leased the apartment for 48 months, for which a security deposit amount of Rs 36 lakh was paid. The transaction was made on February 21, 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.25 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 paid.
It also mentions a rent escalation clause of 5% on a per-annum basis. Earlier, the company purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 37.80 crore.
Now, coming to Alia Bhatt and her filmography—currently, fans of the B-town diva are eagerly waiting for her upcoming actioner, Alpha, co-starring Munjya actress Sharvari, along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie marks the seventh installment of YRF’s Spy Universe and is its first female-led film. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2025.
Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on the cards, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times and IndexTap.com. We take all efforts to share possibly accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.
