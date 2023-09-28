Alia Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal teaser is all things relatable

The upcoming film, Animal is one of this year's most highly anticipated movies, boasting a talented cast. The film's makers had recently taken to their social media to reveal three posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. These posters, with their intense expressions, got fans excited for the film's release. Ahead of the film’s release, the teaser has now been unveiled by the makers.

Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s teaser

Today, on 28 September, after the makers released the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated film Animal, now, Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser. Expressing her excitement, she wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED CAUSE THIS ONE IS #Animal in theatres December 1!!,” along with a string of fire emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Shaheen Bhatt shares Animal’s teaser on her story

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared Animal’s teaser on her story, her sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram story to reshare the teaser and captioned it, “#ANIMAL,” and added a fire emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

About Animal’s teaser and the film

The teaser of the movie offers a sneak peek into the deep father-son bond bound by blood. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna delivered outstanding performances in their roles. Additionally, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva. In addition to the three exceptional actors, the film will also feature the talents of several other performers, including Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

As mentioned before, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the lead role in the movie, which centers on the troubled connection between a father and his son. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor portrays Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Renowned South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, portraying the character Geethanjali, who is the wife of the protagonist.

Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1st, 2023.

ALSO READ: Animal Teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor takes you on WILDEST rollercoaster of emotions, action-rage; Bobby-Anil shine