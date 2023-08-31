Alia Bhatt's reference, Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's romance, massy dialogues: 5 highlights from Jawan Trailer

The highly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan released today, and it has sent fans of the actor into a frenzy. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film promises to be an action-packed flick with a lot of thrills and spills. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Here are 5 highlights from the trailer that have further amplified fans' hopes for the film.

5 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer

From Alia Bhatt's reference, to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s romantic moments and Deepika Padukone’s cameo, here are some of the highlights of Jawan trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan's multiple avatars

As evident from the trailer, as well as the posters released earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in various different looks in Jawan, raising curiosity around what story lies behind each face. In the trailer, we saw glimpses of these different avatars. He rocked a bald head as he appeared as a vigilante, meanwhile, he was seen with a moustache as he plays a soldier in another plotline of Jawan. His multiple avatars have left fans intrigued not just about his looks, but also about the plot of the film!

Alia Bhatt reference

We bet you didn't see this coming! In Jawan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan's character is seen hijacking a metro. Nayanthara plays a police officer who is in charge of the case. When she asks Shah Rukh what he wants, SRK says, "Chahiye to Alia Bhatt."

Deepika Padukone's special appearance

Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film, and the glimpse of her fierce character in the Jawan trailer left us impressed. She is seen defeating Shah Rukh Khan in a wrestling match.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romantic moments

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's first onscreen collaboration, and if the trailer is anything to go by, their chemistry is going to be epic! The trailer features some romantic moments between the two, and their chemistry is refreshing.

Massy dialogues

Jawan trailer has some massy, memorable dialogues. The most notable one being, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).”

Clearly, Jawan trailer has further heightened the expectations from the film!

About Jawan

Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

