Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani theme gets a Rani Mukerji version; Karan Johar is impressed

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama helmed by senior filmmaker Karan Johar, has now emerged as one of the most loved Hindi films of recent times. The movie, which stars popular stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular characters Rocky and Rani, is now receiving immense love from film fanatics for its progressive outlook on romantic relationships and gender roles. The popular 'Rani' theme music, that introduces Alia's character in the film, has now got a Rani Mukerji version, and it has impressed Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt's RRKPK theme gets a Rani Mukerji version

Recently, screenwriter Aniruddha Guha had taken to his official Twitter handle and asked why nobody has made a Rani Mukerji version of Alia Bhatt's much-loved 'Rani' theme music from the Karan Johar directorial. Later, an online content creator named Shubham Khampariya created the OG Rani version of the theme song, using Mukerji's intro scenes from the blockbuster film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The brilliant creation has thoroughly impressed both the netizens, as well as director Johar, who helmed by both Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the 1998-released blockbuster. KJo took to his official Instagram handle and shared the fun video on his story, and give all the credit for the vision to Aniruddha Guha.

Watch Rani Mukerji's version of Alia Bhatt's RRKPK theme music, below:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar directorial depicts the unconventional love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, a dim-witted Punjabi boy, and an educated, confident Bengali girl. The romantic drama also narrates a parallel love story of an elderly ex-couple, played by legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, marking their onscreen reunion after many decades.

Veteran actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others essayed supporting roles in the film. Pritam composed songs and the original score. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.