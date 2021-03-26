Alia Bhatt's ROFL reaction to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's twist to silhouette challenge is all of us

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took to social media to give all a glimpse of their romance but with a twist. Amid this, Alia Bhatt has dropped a hilarious comment on the post that will leave you feeling relatable.

Actors and surely know how to treat their fans from time to time with their amazing posts and photos and social media. Speaking of this, recently, both Deepika and Ranveer shared two posts that have left the internet in awe of their PDA. Even could not resist dropping a comment on one of the photos by Deepika and Ranveer and it will surely make you feel relatable. Deepika and Ranveer had dropped a video of twisting the silhouette challenge with 'ring-a-ring-roses' challenge.

They shared the video on social media and within minutes it broke the internet. Soon, even Alia noticed the same and after seeing the funny take by Deepika and Ranveer on the sultry silhouette challenge, the Raazi star could not stop herself from leaving her comment. Alia left a laughter emoticon with a comment. She wrote, "hahahah Hilarious." Several other celebs and fans also felt the same and commented on the video that was shared by Deepika and Ranveer on Thursday.

Alia shares a great bond with Ranveer and Deepika and often, she comments on their adorable posts for each other. On Alia's birthday party at 's place, Deepika and Ranveer also were present.

Take a look at Alia's reaction to Deepika-Ranveer's post:

Meanwhile, Alia has been quite busy with her own films and projects over the past few weeks. She recently resumed filming Brahmastra with . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. When they resumed work, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan posed for photos on the sets. However, post it, Ranbir tested positive for COVID 19 and the shoot was halted for some time. Alia also will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with . The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently recovered from COVID 19 and resumed work. It will release on July 30, 2021.

