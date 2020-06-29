Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb & Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India unveil film POSTERS

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and other posters of other upcoming films get unveiled.

, , and other celebrities recently unveiled the posters of their upcoming films Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and other films during a live session with Disney Plus Hotstar and took the fans by surprise. This comes as a treat for all the movie buffs out there who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors and their upcoming films that they haven't been able to get updates about, due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ajay Devgn's film Bhuj: The Pride of India counts itself as one of the most awaited films. After the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn fans have been looking forward to seeing the actor as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film is set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is based on true incidents. Besides Ajay Devgn essaying the lead role, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

starrer Laxmmi Bomb became fan-favourite ever since the film was announced. After bringing terrorism, female hygiene, sanitation, and other issues on the screen, Akshay Kumar is all set to show the plight of the transgender community in his upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt teased her fans with an all-new poster of her upcoming film Sadak 2. It is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. While the two actors play a pivotal role in the film, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur add a millennial touch to Sadak 2.

Abhishek Bachchan steps into the shoes of stockbroker Harshad Mehta whereas the film Big Bull revolves around his financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. Besides Junior Bachchan playing the lead role, the film also stars Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles.

