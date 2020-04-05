Alia Bhatt's saree look sans makeup from 2008 will remind you of the simpler times in Bollywood; See Pics
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of her time and rightly so. Despite coming from a filmy background, the actress has proved her mettle with some stellar performances. Before shining bright in front of the screen, Alia has been snapped multiple times considering she belonged to a filmy family. We came across these photos of the actress from 2008 and Alia for sure looks like a total cutie. What's even more cute is that the actress seems to be pulling off a saree quite easily.
Rewinding to the simpler times, Alia can be seen posing with mum Soni Razdan for her bestie Neena Gupta's wedding in 2008. The actress also is seen without any makeup and hair do. It indeed was the time when paparazzi culture in India wasn't as big as it is today. Celebs didn't necessarily wear designer labels and nor was there an army to 'style' them.
Check out Alia Bhatt's photos below:
Little #aliabhatt dressed in a saree for #neenagupta wedding reception at ITC hotel near the airport. In those days there was no social media so it was very difficult to find out much information about private events like weddings.i landed at the hotel to figure out and was lucky as I stood at the lobby to capture the invitees. I did not get Neena's picture as she had not invited any press and she wanted to keep it a private affair. I remember Alia telling me to send these pictures which till date I never did . But now I got time after decades...finally. among other guests were #indranimukherjee and #petermukherjea who always obliged me with pics with a smile. Memories . #throwback #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
With the country under a lockdown, celebs have been homebound since last month. Alia Bhatt, too, is utilising her time and making sure to spend it productively. The actress recently was spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in her residential compound giving rise to rumours that they have moved in. While another recent media report revealed that Ranbir and Alia may tie the knot this year in December.
A Mid-Day report had quoted a source, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment