Alia Bhatt's saree look sans makeup from 2008 will remind you of the simpler times in Bollywood; See Pics

Rewinding to simpler times, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with mum Soni Razdan and dad Mahesh Bhatt for Neena Gupta's wedding in 2008.

is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of her time and rightly so. Despite coming from a filmy background, the actress has proved her mettle with some stellar performances. Before shining bright in front of the screen, Alia has been snapped multiple times considering she belonged to a filmy family. We came across these photos of the actress from 2008 and Alia for sure looks like a total cutie. What's even more cute is that the actress seems to be pulling off a saree quite easily.

Rewinding to the simpler times, Alia can be seen posing with mum Soni Razdan for her bestie Neena Gupta's wedding in 2008. The actress also is seen without any makeup and hair do. It indeed was the time when paparazzi culture in India wasn't as big as it is today. Celebs didn't necessarily wear designer labels and nor was there an army to 'style' them.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photos below:

With the country under a lockdown, celebs have been homebound since last month. Alia Bhatt, too, is utilising her time and making sure to spend it productively. The actress recently was spotted with boyfriend in her residential compound giving rise to rumours that they have moved in. While another recent media report revealed that Ranbir and Alia may tie the knot this year in December.

A Mid-Day report had quoted a source, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

