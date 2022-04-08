Alia Bhatt's Shaandaar co-star Shahid Kapoor REACTS to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s wedding have hit the headlines and this time, they are stronger than ever. Their wedding has been one of the most talked-about events on the internet currently. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the lovebirds will be getting married on April 15th after being in a relationship for several years. The wedding will take place at the Kapoors' ancestral house 'RK House' in Chembur. To note, Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also tied the knot at the RK House in 1980.

Now, Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his next film Jersey, was questioned about Alia and Ranbir's upcoming wedding. In a recent chat with India Today, the actor refused to comment on Alia and Ranbir's marriage. Shahid said, "I refrain to comment till there's an official announcement. Till the time it's media speculation, it's a speculation." Shahid and Alia have starred together in movies like Shaandaar and Udta Punjab. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and will be followed by Haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15.

The latest media reports also state that the soon-to-be-married couple will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April and it will be attended by Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on 9 September 2022.

