Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt dishes out details about how 'messy' the actress is; Watch Video

and sister Shaheen Bhatt are more often than not vocal about their love for each other on social media. They recently got together to celebrate the 'Raazi' actress' 27th birthday with close friends and it was a treat for Alia's fans as they got a sneak peek. Keeping up her date with her YouTube channel, Alia also released a video with sister Shaheen where they can be seen answering questions which showcases their strong bond as a sibling.

While they dished out everything under the sun, Shaheen also particularly recalled this one moment highlighting how messy her actress sister Alia can get. When asked about who keep their room or house cleaner, the unanimous answer among the sisters was Shaheen.

However, Alia countered saying that whenever Shaheen is not present she makes sure to keep her clean room. That's when Shaheen revealed that during the shooting of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya she had visited Alia's hotel room and it was not the most pleasant sight because Alia had stocked all her dirty clothes in the bathtub. "When you were shooting for Humphy..her entire bathtub was full of clothes. Like clothes piled up in her bathub," Shaheen said.

Alia added, "But there was no laundry basket." Shaheen replied, "How many clothes did you have in your bathtub?" The hilarious banter between the sisters is quite unmissable. Check it out below:



Credits :YouTube

