Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt to take legal action against online rape threats and harassment henceforth

In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen Bhatt shared a screenshot of hate messages and rape threats as she announced that from now on she will be taking legal action against such users.

's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she will not choose to ignore rape threats, harassment and hate messages on social media from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen Bhatt shared a screenshot of harassment messages and rape as well as death threats she has received in the past. Sharing it, Shaheen captioned the post, "Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me."

Daughter of Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Shaheen also shared a few statistics which stated that a woman in India is raped every 15 minutes. She further went on to say that this statistic also does not surprise her because India as country relishes in showing people their "aukaad" or "putting them in their place". Shaheen added that she debated about putting this out on social media but thought to herself that if she wants to create a safe space for women to not be constantly threatened, then she needs to help create it.

A writer by profession, Shaheen further listed down steps that she will be taking against users who send her online rape threats, harassment and hate messages. She revealed that it will first be blocked and reported. Second, she said, "I will NOT protect your identity." And third, "I will use all legal recourse available to take action. If you think you can't be located because you think your account is anonymous, please think again -- IP addresses are easily trackable. You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime."

Lastly, Shaheen concluded by addressing Instagram and said, "I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full Stop."

Take a look at her posts:

